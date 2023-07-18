Subscribe
Leaders on the Frontier – Wokeism And Its Path Of Destruction With Dr. Frances Widdowson

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on July 18, 2023
David Leis and Frances Widdowson
Civil Liberties | Culture Wars | Podcast | Free Speech | Video | Universities | Leaders on Frontier

 

In conversation with David Leis, Professor Frances Widdowson dissects and analyzes a virus plaguing most of the western world today: the industry of woke. Widdowson details her personal experiences of being cancelled and censored for simply seeking healthy debate on certain narratives, and the important of reclaiming freedom of speech and free thinking at Canadian institutions. (1 hour 6 minutes).

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

Frances Widdowson is a former professor of Economics, Justice, and Policy Studies at Mount Royal University. She was fired by the university in December 2021 and is a vocal advocate for academic freedom and free speech. She is a co-author of “Disrobing the Aboriginal Industry” with Albert Howard, editor of “Indigenizing the University” and author of “Separate but Unequal.” She is also a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

 

Related Items:

Watch Frances Widdowson’s lecture on free expression after it was cancelled by the University of Lethbridge here. (1 hour 38 minutes)

Frontier interviews Frances Widdowson on Disrobing the Aboriginal Industry in a Conversation on the Frontier here. (2009)

For information about Frances Widdowson’s must read book: Indigenizing the University: Diverse Perspectives here.

