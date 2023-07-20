Behind the Scenes: Anita Krishna’s Journey as a Former Global TV Director

Anita Krishna, a former Control Room Director at Global News, opens up about the events that led to her termination in this captivating testimony.

Anita shares her firsthand experiences and provides an inside look into the dynamics and challenges of working in a legacy media organization. She delves into the circumstances that surrounded her termination and offers her perspective on the factors that contributed to that outcome.

Drawing upon her expertise and industry knowledge, Anita sheds light on the complexities of media operations and the pressures faced by professionals in the field. Her story provides valuable insights into the inner workings of a news organization and raises important questions about ethics, decision-making, and the pursuit of journalistic integrity. (29 minutes)