Are women over represented in the federal civil service?

Unlike the USA, where Affirmative Action is not guaranteed, the Canadian Charter specifically mentions that Affirmative Action can be used in hiring situations where designated groups, such as women, are underrepresented […]
Published on July 21, 2023
Unlike the USA, where Affirmative Action is not guaranteed, the Canadian Charter specifically mentions that Affirmative Action can be used in hiring situations where designated groups, such as women, are underrepresented (called Equity Points).  This has led to a situation where only 44% of the Federal Civil Service are men, and 56% are women – and are increasing by 0.3% per year. This is problematic in many ways, one of which is that according to Statistics Canada “ On average, women usually work fewer hours per week than men – 33.2 hours, versus 39.5 hours”.

Is it time for the Federal Government to review its hiring practices and remove women as being underrepresented in all Government hiring, thereby allowing for a more balanced workforce?
Share | Email | Print

