Leaders On The Frontier – Opening The Door For Indigenous Prosperity – With Joseph Quesnel

David Leis has an interesting discussion with Frontier Research Associate, Joseph Quesnel about his work and study in the area of First Nations’ prosperity and how policy and partnerships can be adapted to unlock the entrepreneurial spirit of indigenous peoples in Canada, rather than tangling projects up behind years of red tape and consultations; Property rights and the lack of autonomy granted by ‘The Indian Act’ are stunning when considering its enforcement in modern day. (39 minutes)

