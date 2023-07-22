Subscribe
NCI Virtual Testimony – Dr. Peter McCullough

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on July 22, 2023
Frontier Centre
COVID-19 | Healthcare

 

Dr. McCullough gives additional virtual testimony for the National Citizens Inquiry in regards to COVID-19 autopsy findings and more. (60 minutes)

Watch his original testimony for the NCI in Truro on Rumble here.

 

The Virus, The Vaccine, The Victims: Beginning The Great Reckoning

Jul 13, 2023

As Covid-19 recedes, a worldwide evaluation of how the pandemic was handled is finally underway. As much as governments, public health leaders and official science want to avoid questions, others with courage and determination are digging in and finding answers, including Canada’s privately organized National Citizens Inquiry. Margret Kopala examines the damage done by misguided public health measures and presents disturbing new evidence that vaccines were not only pointless but have caused injury and death on a horrific scale. And she reveals how efforts to fight back in the courts and against the media are gaining traction. As more information comes out, the truth about the greatest disaster of our time is becoming clearer.