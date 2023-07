In today’s media landscape, trendy narratives often replace facts, when they are inconvenient. David Leis welcomes journalist and publisher of Blacklocks Reporter Holly Doan, to hear how she strives to report only unadulterated facts; often using the Government’s own documents to hold officials accountable. You’ll love this discussion as they touch on the higher calling of journalism and how truth-telling ought to influence democratic nations. (1 hour 17 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.