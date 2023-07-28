Subscribe
Roundtable Discussion with Shawn Buckley and Rodney Palmer

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on July 28, 2023
Frontier Centre
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Video

Join Shawn Buckley and Rodney Palmer as they delve into the topic of media corruption and propaganda. (1 hour 42 minutes)

Climate Change Is The New COVID

Jul 28, 2023

Listening to National Public Radio (NPR) just now (why do I do this?), the lead item was about flooding in Kentucky. It seems that it rained a lot and some streets became impassable. Fascinating right? But why is this bit of local news a top-of-the-hour blast from...

Juristic Park

Jul 23, 2023

Where Activist Judges Play Fast & Loose With The Rule of Law