Recent economic statistics have shown that the standard of living in Canada is falling, while at the same time, is rising in the USA. What do you think is the most important cause of this decline? Higher taxation

Reduced levels of investment caused by over regulation of the natural resource sector

Extremely high levels of immigration causing real wages in the private sector to fall. Vote

Background –

Posthaste: Canada’s standard of living is falling behind the rest of the developed world, National Post, July 17, 2023

Mind the Gap – Canada is Falling Behind the Standard of Living Curve, TD Bank Report, July 13, 2023

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

Are women over represented in the federal civil service?