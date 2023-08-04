Subscribe
The Intersection Of Public Good And Conflicts Of Interest – Insights From Dr. Matthew Cockle

Published on August 4, 2023
Dr. Matthew Cockle, a former professor and researcher, provides insight into the conflicts of interest that can arise in universities and between governments and global entities such as the WHO. He also discusses the challenges of balancing advances for the public good with corporate interests and the potential impact on society. This presentation provides a thought-provoking look at the complex relationships that shape global health policies and the need for greater transparency and accountability. (1 hour 23 minutes)

