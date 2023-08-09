Leaders On The Frontier – Solutions For Solid Education With Caylan Ford

Visionary founder of Canada’s groundbreaking tuition-free charter school, Caylan Ford, shares her mission to promote a classical education with David in this two part interview. Putting emphasis on true, factual, unbiased education for young minds is a charge that Ford, and her talented team, are determined to lead. As they stand on the threshold of opening new campuses, we see a glimpse of their transformative work. This style of education could revolutionize teaching and empower future generations with timeless wisdom and profound learning experiences.(1 hour 10 minutes).

