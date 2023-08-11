Subscribe
The Alarming Data Behind Increased Death and Disabilities – NCI Testimony Of Edward Dowd

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on August 11, 2023
Frontier Centre
COVID-19 | Video

Edward Dowd, the author of “Cause Unknown” and a Wall Street financial analyst, presents a disturbing analysis of the data behind unexpected increases in death and disabilities since 2021. Dowd’s expertise in finance and data analysis provides valuable insight into the implications of these trends, and the potential economic and societal consequences that may arise as a result. The data presented raises questions about the impact of various events in recent years on public health, and the need for further investigation and analysis. (55 minutes)

