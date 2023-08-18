Subscribe
Donate
Donate

Are you in favour of a parental bill of rights?

Heather Stefanson’s PC party of Manitoba promised to introduce a four-point parental “bill of rights” if they are re-elected as the government of Manitoba this October.  These rights would include […]
Published on August 18, 2023
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

Heather Stefanson’s PC party of Manitoba promised to introduce a four-point parental “bill of rights” if they are re-elected as the government of Manitoba this October.  These rights would include improving knowledge of the curriculum being taught, reporting of behavioural changes of the student, notification of outside speakers, and the requirement to obtain consent to use or store a child’s image. Although not stated overtly, these rights are a clear pushback against the recent trend by woke educators to sexualize children’s education.

Are you in favour of the introduction of these new parental rights?
Vote

 

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

Should we collect more race-based data on crime?

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Should we collect more race-based data on crime?

Should we collect more race-based data on crime?

Aug 11, 2023

The Canadian Justice system has been repeatedly accused of being racist, with much higher incarceration rates for our First Nations and Black citizens than of Whites and Asians.  In the USA, they capture data on the race of those charged with crimes, victims, as well...

Why Is Our Standard of Living Falling?

Why Is Our Standard of Living Falling?

Jul 28, 2023

Background – Posthaste: Canada's standard of living is falling behind the rest of the developed world, National Post, July 17, 2023 Mind the Gap – Canada is Falling Behind the Standard of Living Curve, TD Bank Report, July 13, 2023   Click...