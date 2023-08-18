Are you in favour of a parental bill of rights?

Heather Stefanson’s PC party of Manitoba promised to introduce a four-point parental “bill of rights” if they are re-elected as the government of Manitoba this October. These rights would include improving knowledge of the curriculum being taught, reporting of behavioural changes of the student, notification of outside speakers, and the requirement to obtain consent to use or store a child’s image. Although not stated overtly, these rights are a clear pushback against the recent trend by woke educators to sexualize children’s education.

