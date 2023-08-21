Subscribe
Ray McGinnis – Canada’s 500days Political Prisoners? – Hugo Kruger Podcast

  Ray McGinnis  discusses his latest article on the Canadian Politcal Prisoners that have now been held for 500 days without trial with Hugo Kruger. (52 minutes) Watch on YouTube […]
Published on August 21, 2023
Ray McGinnis
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Video | Justice

 

Ray McGinnis  discusses his latest article on the Canadian Politcal Prisoners that have now been held for 500 days without trial with Hugo Kruger. (52 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here.

Read his article Coutts Four Denied Bail, in Prison in Canada for over 500 Days without Trial. Are they Political Prisoners?

 

Ray McGinnis is a senior fellow at Frontier Centre for Public Policy, and author of Unanswered Questions and Writing the Sacred. Earlier in his career, Ray was a program staff in education for the United Church of Canada, serving in several congregations, as well as at the denominations national office (1986-95).  He attended the Commission hearings in mid-November, and lives in Vancouver.

