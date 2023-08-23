Leaders On The Frontier – How to Rid Poverty on First Nations Reserves | Dale Swampy

National Coalition of Chiefs President, Dale Swampy, is committed to defeating on-reserve poverty, and today he expresses his views with David Leis. Outspokenly pro-development, Dale reveals why he believes that getting involved with the oil and gas industry in Canada and encouraging it’s development responsibly, could be the key to ending poverty on reservations and encourage Canadians to work together to strengthen Canada’s success.

