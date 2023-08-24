Sgt. Rick Abbott’s Testimony on Lawful Assembly and Bold Leadership

Sgt. Rick Abbott is a 25-year police officer with the Edmonton Police Service. He had an accelerated career and became a police sniper, as well as a gun instructor rather quickly into his career. He was later promoted to sergeant and joined the SWAT team as a sniper. Due to his extensive training, he is skilled in making risk-effective decisions.

Recently, Sgt. Abbott has been speaking about the Edmonton Police Services approach to COVID-19. He brings a unique perspective to the COVID-19 mandates enforced by EPS, including the border blockade during the trucker convoy. Sgt. Abbott gives examples that these policies were not about health. (1 hour 9 minutes)