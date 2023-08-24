Subscribe
Are wildfires a sign of climate emergency?

Published on August 24, 2023
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

Several media outlets have connected the theory of human-caused climate change to recent wildfires in Hawaii, Kelowna, and Yellowknife. What do you think?
Vote

 

