Subscribe
Donate
Donate

Leaders On The Frontier – Judge Rules Lockdowns Invalid With Leighton Grey

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on August 29, 2023
David Leis | Leighton Grey
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Podcast | Video

 

Alberta lawyer and Host of the Grey Matter podcast, Leighton Grey joins David Leis to discuss the Ingram case, a monumental ruling where the Judge said lockdowns were invalid. As the conversations around mandates and future government plans swirl, we hear how this judicial decision may impact Albertans and their freedom. Has this decision moved the needle toward freedom? What does this mean for those charged or jailed for standing against previous mandates? (28 minutes)

Watch on Youtube here and Rumble here.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Six Years Of Failure

Six Years Of Failure

Aug 22, 2023

It’s customary in the run up to an election for voters to ask, “Do I feel better off today than when this Government first took office?” Since Labour is a second term government, let’s turn our mind back to 2017. After nine years of National, economists were...