Leaders On The Frontier – Judge Rules Lockdowns Invalid With Leighton Grey

Alberta lawyer and Host of the Grey Matter podcast, Leighton Grey joins David Leis to discuss the Ingram case, a monumental ruling where the Judge said lockdowns were invalid. As the conversations around mandates and future government plans swirl, we hear how this judicial decision may impact Albertans and their freedom. Has this decision moved the needle toward freedom? What does this mean for those charged or jailed for standing against previous mandates? (28 minutes)

Watch on Youtube here and Rumble here.