Under Bill C-18, Meta (Facebook), Google and other social media are required to pay mainstream media organizations for news stories and links posted to their platforms. In response, Facebook is no longer allowing news posts in Canada. Google is still negotiating.

Should the government be passing legislation that affects how you choose to find, read or watch news stories on social media? Yes

