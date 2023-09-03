The Death Of The Great American City

Employers are generally less positive about the rise of working from home, as indicated in recent surveys. But most accept that it’s here to stay. One survey has shown that three in four employers will allow either a hybrid model that requires two to three days at the office or no office days at all. In one McKinsey survey, more than a quarter of employees indicated that ‘they would consider switching employers if their organisation returned to fully on-site work’.

So what’s behind the pushback from the elite media? Like the factory owners of the industrial era, the suzerains of the transactional city are worried that remote working could start to hit productivity. Elite workers in some fields, like high-end finance, architecture and media, will likely find regular physical collaboration necessary. But most companies have little desire to maintain or expand their space.

More pertinently, one clear consequence of working from home will be the gradual decline of the core cities – which are almost all run by progressive Democrats – and the continued rise of the more politically mixed periphery. Big city mayors face the consequences of declining real-estate values that threaten their key sources of revenue. The financial loss in general could be enormous – real-estate values are estimated to have fallen by $800 billion across Beijing, Houston, London, New York City, Paris, Munich, San Francisco, Shanghai and Tokyo. This is potentially a huge blow to large and politically connected investment funds, including Blackstone, which is now the world’s leading backer of office space. And things could get much worse – the Atlantic reports that $1.5 trillion in commercial property loans is due for repayment by 2025. Many debtors could default on these loans.

The crunch is coming, and it won’t be pretty. Despite optimistic predictions of a widespread return to the office, ‘zombie office space’ seems likely to haunt the urban real-estate market. Building sales have plummeted and some property giants – RXR, Columbia Property Trust, Brookfield Asset Management – have already defaulted on billions in commercial-property loans.

We could well see a battle of wills between one-time office workers and their obstinate bosses. The top executives may hope to lure workers back to the office with inducements like higher pay. But employers may not be in the driver’s seat amid a demographic drought, with the US workforce growing at a much slower pace than in the 1980s. This has been made worse by a persistent shortage of skilled or even motivated workers, many of whom prioritise their living situations and families over higher pay. Even as they push the idea of a ‘return to the office’, the multinationals plan to reduce their office footprint by 10 to 20 per cent, notes the Financial Times.

Every year that remote work becomes more baked into the system, as more people move ever further from urban cores, attempts to frog-march people back into the downtown office seem likely to falter. The implications for politics, society and urban demographics could be profound. We could be seeing power and influence switching from the masters of the high rise to the households of the hinterlands.

Joel Kotkin is the Presidential Fellow in Urban Futures at Chapman University and executive director of the Urban Reform Institute. His new book, The Coming of Neo-Feudalism, is now out from Encounter. Reprinted with kind permission of Spiked Online. See original file here.