Canada’s woke nightmare: A warning to the West

A Documentary.
Published on September 11, 2023
David Leis
Aboriginal Futures | Civil Liberties | Culture Wars | Video

 

Under Justin Trudeau, Canada has sought to position itself as the global bastion of progressive politics. Steven Edginton, In his latest Telegraph documentary, went to the former British colony to find out how Canadians are dealing with Trudeau’s radical reforms; from the promotion of gender ideology in schools and the mass legalization of drugs, to his extreme new suicide laws and clamp downs on freedom of speech. (38 minutes)

 

See a David Leis clip at 26:16

Watch the YouTube video here first published by The Telegraph.

