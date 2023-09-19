Leaders On The Frontier – A Story About Control – With Elizabeth Nickson

It seems like everywhere you look, absurd things are continuously happening. Increasingly expensive groceries, endless taxation of gasoline, and countless reports about “global boiling”. Investigative journalist, Elizabeth Nickson, often finds herself asking these questions: When will the absurdity stop? How did we get here? And who is to blame? In today’s episode, discover the history and truth behind all this craziness and how we can possibly re-direct the hyperboles we continuously find ourselves in with Elizabeth Nickson and David Leis.(1 hour)



Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.