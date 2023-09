Catherine Christensen is a distinguished lawyer who specializes in representing active military personnel and veterans. In her recent testimony, Ms. Christensen provides critical insights into the adverse impacts of COVID-19 mandates on military members. Specifically, she expounds on how such mandates have led to the inoperability of Canada’s military. (1 hour 17 minutes)

