Should parents be fully informed?

This past week saw dozens of protests across Canada by hundreds of thousands of parents, who are concerned that their children are being sexualized at an early stage in elementary and junior schools. Polls show that up to 80% of Canadians are in favour of parental rights in this regard, yet teachers unions, virtually the entire mainstream media, and at least two major political parties are against parents having rights over the sexualization of their children. European countries, such as the UK and Sweden, as well as many US states, are strongly pushing back and refusing life altering treatments for young potentially transgender children. In Canada, parents’ rights are being painted as far right marginal voices. This is clearly wrong. The question that Canadian parents and families face, is how best to push back against forces that want to unnecessarily sexualize children as young as six, exposing them to gender topics which they are far too young to understand.

Would you be in favour of all political candidates at the Federal, Provincial, and Municipal level (including school boards), being asked to disclose where they stood on the subject of parental rights and early treatment for transgender children, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy? No - There are more important topics and candidates should not be forced to take a position on these issues.

Yes - All candidates should be asked and should disclose their position on these issues. Vote

