Ray McGinnis, Canadian Author and Researcher, along with David Leis, outline the role that political games and propaganda play in mainstream media. The blatant lies of events during the Freedom Convoy is apparent. But, why would media want to portray stories like these in a biased way? What is the purpose of imposing negative views on those who fight for freedom? McGinnis shares his views and how we can recognize the power of propaganda that turns society.(1 hour 10 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.