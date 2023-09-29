Should we continue with affirmative action?

Over the last few decades, Canada has made a strong effort to encourage inclusivity through the use of “equity” hiring, where women and visible minorities are given priority, with similar structures being undertaken in universities and professions. The idea is that we should be not only attempting to encourage equality of opportunities, but also equality of outcomes. The level of divisiveness seems to have grown in this period, rather than being a unifying experience.

Prior to this, Canada was built on the values of equality of individuals, with the idea that although we were all different, we were equal under the law, and equal in value to Canada. The complaint about this concept, is that it leads to poor outcomes for women and minorities, and that to overcome this, we need to give priority to certain groups who historically had lower levels of achievement.

ln order to develop a more unified country; We should persevere in using affirmative action and "equity" policies wherever possible, to improve equality of outcomes. Eventually, this will lead to a unification of the country as women and visible minorities achieve equality of outcomes.

Canada needs to get back to treating all Canadians equally, regardless of their race, colour, religion or sex. If we give favour to one group, then it means that we discriminate against another. In order to get back to a more unified country, we need to focus on the treatment of individuals equally, not defining people by their sex, religion, or colour of their skin. Vote

