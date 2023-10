There is no doubt that there is work to be done economically in Canada. Diane Francis, Editor-at-Large with the National Post says we are trailing behind the rest of the global powers. What can we do to move forward and give Canada and its citizens the chance it deserves to thrive? Follow along as David & Diane take a deep dive into the downfalls of Trudeau’s government and what we can do to correct it. (50 minutes)



Listen to the podcast here. Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.