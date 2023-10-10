Subscribe
Leaders On The Frontier – Who Determines the Benefits, Costs and Damages – With Shawn Buckley

Published on October 10, 2023
David Leis | Shawn Buckley
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Podcast | Video | Leaders on Frontier

 

Since the Covid vaccine mandates, there have been a rise in injuries and even death due to “unknown causes”. National Citizen’s Inquiry member and Constitutional Lawyer Shawn Buckley and David Leis discuss who determines the benefit, cost, and damages of these medical products before they are mandated to the public. According to Shawn, Canadians would be shocked to know the lack of safety measures that were taken before being labeled “safe & effective”. How safe is unsafe? Find out how the National Citizen’s Inquiry along with Shawn Buckley, plan to take action and who they are holding accountable. (54 minutes)

