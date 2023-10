On Friday, October 13 Canada’s Supreme Court ruled against federal legislation on the environmental effects of major projects. Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote “The scheme invites the federal government to make decisions in respect of projects that it has no jurisdiction to regulate.”

Is this a positive or negative development? Positive, it pushes back on constant federal government over reach particularly on so-called climate related regulation.

Negative, it will delay important policies that deal with critical issues like the climate emergency. Vote

