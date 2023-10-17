Leaders On The Frontier – Canada: Darkness Or Light – With Steven Edginton

How bright is the light shining on the path that Canada is taking into the future? As Canada moves forward with specific agendas nations of the world are taking note. In David’s conversation with Steven Edginton, we hear how the perceptions of other nations are changing as they observe traditional values being replaced by what we have come to know as “woke ideology”. What is the conclusion they draw as they see the condition of Canada’s values and ideologies? You don’t want to miss this one. (51 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

Watch Canada’s Woke Nightmare: A Warning To The West by Steven Edginton.