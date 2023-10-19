Nurturing Social And Emotional Development – Dr. Keren Epstein-Gilboa On The Impact Of COVID Measures

Dr. Keren Epstein-Gilboa, an esteemed expert witness, presents a compelling analysis of the social and emotional stages crucial for healthy development, with a specific focus on children.

In this detailed presentation, Dr. Epstein-Gilboa delves into the adverse effects of COVID measures on these critical developmental stages. She discusses the various ways in which pandemic-related restrictions, such as social distancing, remote learning, and limited social interactions, have disrupted the normal socialization and emotional experiences of children.

Drawing upon her expertise and research, Dr. Epstein-Gilboa provides valuable insights into the profound impact of these measures on children’s well-being and development. She highlights the importance of nurturing social connections, emotional resilience, and positive interactions for their holistic growth. (51 minutes)