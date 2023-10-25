Subscribe
Leaders on the Frontier – Ideology and the Isolation of Canada – with Joe Oliver

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on October 25, 2023
David Leis | Joe Oliver
Economy | Podcast | Video | Public Finance & Fiscal Federalism | Leaders on Frontier

What are the safeguards that a government should use to protect the prosperity of its people and industry? David Leis and former Minister of Finance the Hon. Joe Oliver discuss the financial blunders of those who say budgets balance themselves. How can Canada’s government work to avoid arriving at the tipping point of a financial crisis? Can Canada’s government borrow its way into prosperity? David Leis and Joe Oliver discuss just that. (55 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble (uncut) here.

