Leaders on the Frontier – Public Regulation of Personal Health – With Shawn Buckley

Published on October 31, 2023
David Leis | Shawn Buckley
Audio | Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Podcast | Video | Healthcare | Leaders on Frontier

David Leis welcomes back Constitutional Lawyer and President of the Natural Health Products Association, Shawn Buckley, to the show in an all-important discussion. Shawn exposes how government overreach impacts the Natural Health Industry and why citizen’s should be concerned for their personal autonomy. Naturally derived remedies have been used for centuries, safely and effectively with minimal need for regulation. So why then, has the government decided to now place heavy regulation to natural health products in Canada while the amount of death and injuries from chemical health products have only risen? Find out why on today’s episode.(40 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

Watch Shawn Buckley’s previous appearance on Leaders on the Frontier here.

