The misplaced idea that carbon dioxide is pollution undergirds the dubious concept of the carbon tax which has been a topic dominating the headlines in Canada for the last week. The climate change industry holds that rising Co2 is heating the planet and we need to end all hydrocarbon use to save the planet, hence program like NetZero50 etc. There is no clear relationship between Co2 and temperature and it is only a matter of time before the unnecessary damage of policies trying to end effective energy forms like gas, coal and oil that are the lifeblood of our high living standards are ended.

Carbon dioxide is a trace gas making up only .04% of Earth’s atmosphere. About half of that .04% was already in the atmosphere before humans relied on hydrocarbon fuels, which, when burned produced Co2. Most (97%) atmospheric Co2 comes from natural sources like ocean evaporation, plant decomposition, forest fires, and volcanoes – leaving the human produced portion of atmospheric Co2 (3% of .02%) – equal to .0006% of the atmosphere.

Please rank the following 4 illustrations of how miniscule a factor this trace gas from 1 to 4: (1 being most effective, 4 being least effective)

Equivalent to 6 pennies in a jar of 10,000 pennies 2.37 inches of a 110 yard long Canadian football field The equivalent of 19.4 of 32,343 seats in Winnipeg Investors Group Field (Blue Bomber Stadium) 504 people of Winnipeg’s metro area population of 841,000 Vote

Background information – Questioning Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming Theory, Frontier Briefing Note, July 25, 2019

