Leaders on the Frontier – How to Woke Proof Your Life – With Teresa Mull

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on November 7, 2023
David Leis | Teresa Mull
Civil Liberties | Culture Wars | Podcast | Video | Leaders on Frontier

Have you ever dreamt that you were awake only to be alarmed to find out it had been a dream? Wokeness can be seen as far back as the times of the Greeks and the Romans with the belief in Morpheus a son of Hypnos the god of sleep. In today’s episode David Leis speaks with Author and Policy Analyst, Teresa Mull. Tune in to this interview to hear the call to community family and identity, outside the matrix of “sleep” and distraction. (45 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

