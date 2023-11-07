Leaders on the Frontier – How to Woke Proof Your Life – With Teresa Mull

Have you ever dreamt that you were awake only to be alarmed to find out it had been a dream? Wokeness can be seen as far back as the times of the Greeks and the Romans with the belief in Morpheus a son of Hypnos the god of sleep. In today’s episode David Leis speaks with Author and Policy Analyst, Teresa Mull. Tune in to this interview to hear the call to community family and identity, outside the matrix of “sleep” and distraction. (45 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.