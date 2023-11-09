Subscribe
Donate
Donate

Dr. Jessica Rose Testifies About VAERS Data and COVID Models

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on November 9, 2023
Jessica Rose
COVID-19 | Video | Healthcare

Dr. Jessica Rose’s testimony is a bombshell! She exposes the flawed modelling used to justify COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide and reveals the severe underreporting of VAERS data. Her insights on the possible consequences of mRNA injections and their interaction with proteins in the body are alarming. Dr. Rose emphasizes the need for further research on the concerning findings emerging as a result of vaccination. Her testimony highlights the urgency of reevaluating current COVID-19 policies and ensuring public safety. (1 hour 24 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS