Subscribe
Donate
Donate

Leaders on the Frontier – Parents Seeking Common Sense Education – With Michael Zwaagstra

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on November 14, 2023
David Leis | Michael Zwaagstra
Podcast | Education | Video

It may have seemed that at one time parents felt they could trust the educators of their children. Fast Forward to these years of wokeness and parents are butting into the process and demanding more transparency and influence over what the Canadian education system is teaching their children. Teacher Michael Zwaagstra is on the show and tells us what’s really going on in the classroom.(53 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS