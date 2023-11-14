Leaders on the Frontier – Parents Seeking Common Sense Education – With Michael Zwaagstra

It may have seemed that at one time parents felt they could trust the educators of their children. Fast Forward to these years of wokeness and parents are butting into the process and demanding more transparency and influence over what the Canadian education system is teaching their children. Teacher Michael Zwaagstra is on the show and tells us what’s really going on in the classroom.(53 minutes)
