Frontier Live on X – With David Redman and Gerry Bowler

Hear about the current state of Canada’s military and why it is critical to observe Remembrance Day. David Leis, Col. Dave Redman and Dr. Gerry Bowler were LIVE on X, (1 hour)
Watch on X here.
Hear about the current state of Canada’s military and why it is critical to observe Remembrance Day. David Leis, Col. Dave Redman and Dr. Gerry Bowler were LIVE on X, (1 hour)
Watch on X here.
Share | Email | Print
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
MORE NEWS
Big Topics & Big Ideas
An ocean of distance separates Flanders Fields from Ottawa. By now, we are separated just as much from the sentiments of the poem with the same name. In Flanders fields the poppies blow Between the crosses, row on row, ………..If ye break faith with us who die We shall...
In Flanders fields the poppies blow Between the crosses, row on row, ………..If ye break faith with us who die We shall not sleep, though poppies grow In Flanders fields. This is the iconic poem written by John McCrae while World War 1 raged, shortly before he too became...