Frontier Live on X – With David Redman and Gerry Bowler

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on November 15, 2023
David Leis | David Redman | Gerry Bowler
Culture Wars | Podcast | Role of Government

Hear about the current state of Canada’s military and why it is critical to observe Remembrance Day. David Leis, Col. Dave Redman and Dr. Gerry Bowler were LIVE on X, (1 hour)

Watch on X here.

