Israel Gaza Conflict

The conflict in Israel is very complex and often difficult to understand. Do you think the media coverage is biased towards:
Published on November 16, 2023
Frontier Centre
Nov 10, 2023

Recently, military chaplains were informed they could no longer pray at public ceremonies, especially to a God conceived as a “He.” One military chaplain lamented to the press that Canada had “violated” its “covenant with the dead” who fought “for God and country.”...

Nov 3, 2023

The misplaced idea that carbon dioxide is pollution undergirds the dubious concept of the carbon tax which has been a topic dominating the headlines in Canada for the last week.  The climate change industry holds that rising Co2 is heating the planet and we need to...

Oct 27, 2023

The federal government is removing its carbon tax on home heating oil- which is the primary source of heating in Atlantic Canada - until after the next election. Coincidentally, the government holds 24 seats of 32 seats in Atlantic Canada. ...