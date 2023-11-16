Subscribe
Paramedic Scarlett Martyn: Impact of Vaccine Mandates

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on November 16, 2023
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Video | Healthcare | Workplace

Scarlett Martyn, a dedicated paramedic lost her job due to vaccine mandates. In this gripping interview, Scarlett opens up about the dramatic shift in attitude within her workplace following the rollout of vaccines. Discover the challenges she faced, the impact on her career, and the personal toll it took on her. Scarlett’s story sheds light on the complex and evolving dynamics surrounding vaccine mandates and their consequences for frontline workers. Don’t miss this thought-provoking discussion that highlights the real-life experiences and emotions of those affected by these policies. (27 minutes)

