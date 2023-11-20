The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) is excited to announce the release of a new eBook called “Healthcare Choice in Canada: Innovative Policy Solutions to improve Canada’s failing healthcare system”. The book contributors include some of Canada’s leading experts and thought leaders in healthcare reform.

The new book is available for free to download for all members of the public at theCCF.ca/HealthcareBook/ .

“We are so excited to announce this new book project, with contributors who are Canada’s leading experts and thought leaders in healthcare reform,” said the CCF’s Executive Director, Joanna Baron. “The CCF has been involved in litigation around patient choice in Canada and reform through the courts is the first chapter in this new book. This new book will advance our objectives of promoting civic engagement on healthcare reform, awareness, and will educate the public. We are thrilled with the contributors of this book who have a wide breadth of expertise on the subject of healthcare reform and innovation. We are so delighted that we can give this book to the public absolutely free.”

Contributors to the book include:

– Dr. Shawn Whatley, a physician, author, and senior fellow at the MacDonald-Laurier Institute

– Colin Craig, President of SecondStreet.org, public policy expert, author, and national television host

– Mackenzie Moir, Policy Analyst with the Fraser Institute and former direct care clinician

– Krystle Wittevrongel, Senior Policy Analyst and Alberta Project Lead at the Montreal Economic Institute

– Susan Martinuk, Senior Fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

-Christine Van Geyn, Litigation Director with the Canadian Constitution Foundation, author, lawyer and national television host.

Free copies of the book will be available November 13 to all media and members of the public at theCCF.ca/HealthcareBook/

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) is a registered charity, independent and non-partisan. We defend the constitutional rights and freedoms of Canadians in the courts of law and public opinion.

Susan Martinuk is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy and author of Patients at Risk: Exposing Canada’s Healthcare Crisis.