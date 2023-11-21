Subscribe
Leaders on the Frontier – Housing Demand Exceeds Supply With Wendell Cox & Charles Blain

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on November 21, 2023
Charles Blain | Wendell Cox
Podcast | Video | Housing Affordability | Leaders on Frontier

On this episode David Leis has a discussion with Urban Policy Analyst and Senior Fellow at The Frontier Centre, Wendell Cox, and President of The Urban Reform Institute, Charles Blain about the current housing market crisis. Limited housing supply along with the desire for home ownership is driving home prices higher and higher. Would public pressure change residential planning policy? Watch to find out. (52 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

