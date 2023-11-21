Leaders on the Frontier – Housing Demand Exceeds Supply With Wendell Cox & Charles Blain

On this episode David Leis has a discussion with Urban Policy Analyst and Senior Fellow at The Frontier Centre, Wendell Cox, and President of The Urban Reform Institute, Charles Blain about the current housing market crisis. Limited housing supply along with the desire for home ownership is driving home prices higher and higher. Would public pressure change residential planning policy? Watch to find out. (52 minutes)
