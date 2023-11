What should we learn from the pandemic? Is transparency better than learning from past mistakes? Alberta’s pandemic mandates created profound effects that rippled across the province. What is the truth behind the results of Alberta’s pandemic response panel? David Leis speaks with the Honourable Preston Manning. Were the best measures utilized by Alberta’s government and health care professionals? (47 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

REPORT OF THE COVID COMMISSION ( June 5 2023)