Louise MacDonald Breaks Down The Misleading Government Data

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on November 30, 2023
COVID-19 | Government | Video

In this enlightening and thought-provoking discussion with Louise MacDonald, she delves deep into the realm of government reporting on COVID statistics and adverse events. With meticulous attention to detail, Louise provides a comprehensive analysis that offers valuable insights and raises important questions.

In this captivating testimony, Louise uncovers the intricacies of how COVID-related data is reported by governments, shedding light on potential discrepancies, biases, and areas of concern. Her meticulous examination of adverse events provides a critical perspective on the broader impact of the pandemic response.

Don’t miss this fascinating exploration of government reporting, where Louise’s expertise and dedication to uncovering the truth will challenge your understanding of COVID statistics and adverse event reporting. Gain a deeper understanding of the complexities involved and the need for transparency and accuracy in data collection and reporting. (51 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.

