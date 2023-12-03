Frontier Live on X – Ches Crosbie and Ken Drysdale on the Release of the NCI Report

Ches Crosbie and Ken Drysdale discuss with David the National Citizens Inquiry commissioner report relating to the governments handling of COVID-19 in Canada and highlighting the results of the citizen led inquiry. (1 hour)
Watch on X here.
