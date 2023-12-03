Subscribe
Frontier Live on X – Ches Crosbie and Ken Drysdale on the Release of the NCI Report

Published on December 3, 2023
Ches Crosbie | David Leis | Ken Drysdale
COVID-19 | Podcast | Video | Frontier Live On X

Ches Crosbie and Ken Drysdale discuss with David the National Citizens Inquiry commissioner report relating to the governments handling of COVID-19 in Canada and highlighting the results of the citizen led inquiry. (1 hour)

Watch on X here.

