Frontier Live on X – Has Law In Canada Lost Its Way – With Bruce Pardy

Is our justice system still serving the purpose it was created for? Join law professor Bruce Pardy and David Leis live on X Thursday at 2 pm CT. Have ideologies crept into the legal system? Hear how this will affect us all. (59 minutes)
Related Items:
Watch previous broadcasts:
Ches Crosbie and Ken Drysdale – National Citizens Inquiry – December 3, 2023
William Watson – State of Canada’s Economy – November 23, 2023
Lee Harding and Ian Madsen – Carbon Tax – November 16, 2023
David Redman and Gerry Bowler – Current State of Canada’s Military – November 9, 2023