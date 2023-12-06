Subscribe
Frontier Live on X – Has Law In Canada Lost Its Way – With Bruce Pardy

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on December 6, 2023
Bruce Pardy | David Leis
Is our justice system still serving the purpose it was created for? Join law professor Bruce Pardy and David Leis live on X Thursday at 2 pm CT. Have ideologies crept into the legal system? Hear how this will affect us all. (59 minutes)

 

