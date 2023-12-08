Over 20 Canadian Housing Markets Are “Severely Unaffordable”

Wendell Cox, senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, joins BNN Bloomberg to share the latest Demographia report on housing affordability in Canada. Cox says Vancouver and Toronto rank as the third and 10th least affordable, respectively, among the 94 major global markets included in the Demographia international housing affordability study. (3 minutes)

Wendell Cox is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. His is the author of 2023 Edition of Demographia Housing Affordability in Canada and has been featured on Leaders on the Frontier – Cost of Living Under Crisis.

Read also Wendell’s National Post piece: Costly Construction Isn’t the Culprit Behind Unaffordable Housing. Costly Land Is.