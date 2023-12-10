Frontier Live on X – Has Law In Canada Lost Its Way – With Bruce Pardy

Is our justice system still serving the purpose it was created for? Watch law professor Bruce Pardy on X Thursday, December 6 2023 at 2 pm CT. Have ideologies crept into the legal system? Hear how this will affect us all. (1 hour)



Watch on YouTube here.

Previous Frontier Live on X discussions:

Ches Crosbie and Ken Drysdale – National Citizens Inquiry Releases Final Report

NCI Chairman Ches Crosbie and NCI Commissioner Ken Drysdale discuss the final report of the National Citizens Inquiry (60 minutes) – November 30, 2023

William Watson – State of Canada’s Economy

Financial Post Editor William Watson explores the State of Canada’s Economy (53 minutes) – November 23 2023

Lee Harding and Ian Madsen – Carbon Tax Exemption Fiasco

Frontier researchers Lee Harding and Ian Madsen drill down into the carbon tax exemption fiasco (60 minutes) – November 16, 2023

David Redman and Gerry Bowler – Perilous State of Canada’s Military

Frontier Senior Fellows David Redman and Gerry Bowler examine the current state of Canada’s Military (60 minutes) – November 9, 2023

Understanding the Conflict in the Middle East – With Philip Salzman

Philip Salzman, Frontier Senior Fellow and Emeritus Professor of Anthropology drills down into latest Middle East conflict. (67 minutes) – November 2, 2023