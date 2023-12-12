Subscribe
Leader’s On The Frontier – Canada’s Foundation of Freedom and Sovereignty – With Lord Conrad Black

Published on December 12, 2023
Conrad Black | David Leis
Canada’s foundation and future were intended to be permanently within the philosophy of personal sovereignty and freedom. Today, as at our start the clamouring of voices call out to pull the citizens and officials to either sovereignty or communism. Join David Leis and Lord Conrad Black as they discuss Canada’s foundations and its future as a free country forged with the people in mind. (78 minutes)

Conrad Black, Baron Black of Crossharbour, is a Canadian and British former newspaper publisher, businessman, and writer.

Watch on Youtube here and Rumble here.

