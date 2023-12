The USA is about to start their Presidential Primaries, and last week’s poll looked at Republican Party candidates. While the Democrat Party establishment remains solidly behind President Biden, there are other Democrat Party and non-Democrat party candidates and potential candidates that are running or are considering whether to run.

Which of the following candidates would you be inclined to support? Joe Biden

Gavin Newsom

Kamala Harris

Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Joe Manchin

Cornel West Vote

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate?